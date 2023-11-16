November 15, 2023

Jorge Lorenzo: “Ducati has a fear about Marc Marquez”

On the sidelines of a VMoto event, former Ducati and Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo spoke about the imminent arrival of Marc Marquez in the Gresini team, explaining how all that glitters is not gold.

“Having Marquez will be a good thing for Ducati, but it won’t be so good when he starts fighting with another Ducati rider. From what I perceive, not everyone in Ducati is happy with his arrival.”

“Dall’Igna rightly said that on the economic side it was a masterstroke, but the fear is that Marquez spends a year in Ducati and then changes bikes, taking away a lot of information.”

“So there are negative points and positive points. Marc is synonymous with spectacle on the motorbike, I don’t know if he will win the title, but I have no doubt that he will win races”, are the words reported by Motosan.

