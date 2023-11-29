Suara.com – Kawasaki Frontale beat Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) with a score of 5-0 in the 2023-2024 Asian Champions League Group I preliminary match which took place at Todoroki Athletics Stadium on Tuesday (28/11/2023).

At that time, Jordi Amat, defender for the Indonesian national team, led JDT as captain.

In the first half, right in the eighth minute, Kawasaki Frontale managed to open a 1-0 lead through Akihiro Ienaga’s goal after receiving a brilliant pass from Takuma Ominami.

When the match reached the 20th minute, JDT still had not succeeded in creating opportunities that could endanger Kawasaki Frontale.

In the 25th minute, a hard kick from Tatsuki Seko hit the crossbar which was controlled by Syihan Hazmi.

Until the end of the first half, Jordi Amat and his colleagues had not managed to equalize.

The second half only started for five minutes, JDT had to receive a goal from Leandro Damiao who took advantage of an assist from Akihiro Ienaga. With this goal, the score became 2-0, in favor of Kawasaki Frontale.

In the 60th minute, Kawasaki Frontale increased their lead to 3-0 through Marcinho’s header.

Marcinho ran in front of the goal to meet the ball, and his header managed to break through the goal which was being guarded by Syihan Hazmi.

The score changed to 3-0 in favor of Kawasaki Frontale.

In the 69th minute, Kawasaki Frontale scored another goal, this time through Yu Kobayashi’s header.

Meanwhile, in the 88th minute, the Japanese representative closed the match with the fifth goal, which was scored by Miki Yamane’s hard kick.

Despite their efforts, JDT was unable to score a single goal until the match ended, and Kawasaki Frontale emerged victorious with a final score of 5-0 over the club nicknamed Southern Tigers.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam