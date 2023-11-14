loading…

Jordan’s parliament reviewed the peace agreement with Israel following its indiscriminate attack on the Gaza Strip. Photo/The New Arab

AMMAN – Parliament Jordan on Monday unanimously voted to review the agreement signed with Israel . That was done in line with the government’s efforts to take more concrete action against Israel’s indiscriminate war in Gaza, which is now entering its 39th day.

The Speaker of Jordan’s Parliament, Ahmad al-Safadi, asked the Legal Committee in the House of Representatives – Jordan’s lower house – to review the agreement and submit its recommendations to the government.

This includes a review of the 1994 peace agreement with Israel and the controversial 2016 gas agreement involving Israel.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi said his country was making every effort to end the war in Gaza.

“We are doing everything we can, and everything that can contribute to ending the war, bringing aid to Gaza, achieving a ceasefire, and protecting civilians, and we will take all steps that contribute to achieving that,” he said as quoted by The New Arab, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Israel and Jordan have been at odds in recent years due to ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel earlier this month to protest the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip, which has targeted schools and hospitals and killed more than 11,000 people, mostly women and children, since October 7.

Amman also strongly opposed alleged plans to expel Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to Jordan, and from the Gaza Strip to Egypt’s Sinai, saying it would consider such actions an act of war.