Jordanian King Abdullah II. Photo/REUTERS

AMMAN – Jordan’s King Abdullah II reiterated his country’s rejection of any attempt to separate the West Bank from the Gaza Strip.

Anadolu Agency reported that in his message to the Chairman of the Committee for the Implementation of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP), King Abdullah II emphasized that the West Bank and Gaza are “an extension of the State of Palestine”.

“The values ​​of all divine religions and our human values ​​reject the killing of civilians,” he stressed, according to the Jordanian Royal Office.

He noted, “Israeli aggression in the West Bank and Gaza Strip violates international humanitarian law and will trigger further violence and destruction in the region and the world.”

“The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People comes under extraordinary circumstances that call on the whole world to act to stop the war and force Israel to lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip,” stressed the King.

The king also reiterated Jordan’s rejection of re-colonizing parts of Gaza or establishing a buffer zone in it, and separating the West Bank from Gaza

The Palestinian people and their supporters around the world will celebrate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Wednesday.

Today marks the 1947 UN General Assembly resolution that called for the division of Palestine into “Arab” and “Jewish” states.

Israel launched a major military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

Since then, Israel’s racist colonial regime has killed more than 16,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official death toll in Israel reached 1,200 people.

