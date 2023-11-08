loading…

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein pose for a photo with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium, on November 7, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

BRUSSEL – Jordan’s King Abdullah II, on Tuesday (7/11/2023), emphasized his country’s rejection of all efforts to separate the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The assertion comes as Israel’s war in the besieged Palestinian enclave has been going on for a month, Anadolu Agency reported.

The King of Jordan made these remarks in the Belgian capital, Brussels, during his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to a statement by the Royal Court of Jordan.

King Abdullah II emphasized that the West Bank and Gaza are part of the State of Palestine

He also reiterated, “The need for post-war efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on a two-state solution.”

The Jordanian king also met separately with EU Council Chairman Charles Michel and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Israel has launched non-stop air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas a month ago.

A total of 10,328 Palestinians, including 4,237 children and 2,719 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since then. Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

A total of 163 Palestinians were also killed and 2,200 others injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank during the same period.

The UN agency for Palestine Refugees said people across the Gaza Strip were denied aid, killed and bombed and forced from their homes for a month.

“The daily struggle to find bread and water. Power outages separate people from loved ones and the rest of the world. “This is a forced displacement and humanitarian tragedy of enormous proportions,” said the King of Jordan in X.

(she)