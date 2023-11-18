loading…

Many people doubt the capability of the Israeli army in the war against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Jordan’s Foreign Minister on Saturday (18/11/20230 voiced doubts that Israel can achieve its goal of eliminating Hamas with massive bombing and invasion of the Gaza Strip which has long been dominated by the Palestinian Islamist movement.

“Israel says they want to wipe out Hamas. There are a lot of military people here, I just don’t understand how this goal can be realized,” said Ayman Safadi at the annual IISS Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrain, reported by Reuters.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas since its deadly October 7 cross-border attack on Israel. Since then, Israel has bombed much of Gaza City to ruin as it conquered the north and stepped up attacks on Hamas in the south.

Israel’s devastating attack on Gaza has raised questions about who will rule the densely populated enclave if Hamas loses the enclave it has controlled since 2007.

Only the Palestinian Authority (PA), a Western-backed entity that exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, can rule Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war ends, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

“Hamas can no longer control Gaza,” Borrell said at the Manama Dialogue, an annual conference on foreign and security policy. “So who will control Gaza? I think only one can do that – the Palestinian Authority.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the PA could play a role in governing Gaza if there was a full political solution – a step towards a Palestinian state in territory occupied by Israel since 1967 – that also included the West Bank.

Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have been stalled since 2014. The PA is very unpopular among Palestinians, because it is considered a corrupt security subcontractor for Israel, and Israel is now under a hardline, religious-nationalist government.

Hamas took over Gaza after a brief civil war in 2007 with Abbas’ Fatah party. Years of reconciliation talks between the two rival parties have failed to achieve a breakthrough on resuming PA rule in Gaza. The Palestinian Authority still pays for electricity, water and some salaries of civil servants in Gaza.

About two-thirds of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced by Israel’s onslaught. Many of those who fled feared that their homelessness would become permanent.