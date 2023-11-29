Age gap couple Jordan Ali and Eva Manurung seem to be getting closer to each other. Even though Eva Manurung’s children are accused of social assistance, Jordan Ali doesn’t seem to care.

The two of them are now even more confident in showing their affection in public, as if there is no problem with the 23 year age gap between the two of them.

In a video uploaded by the TikTok account @oprahentertainment, Virgoun’s mother was asked to assess the handsomeness of her popcorn boyfriend.

“Seven,” answered the 53-year-old woman called Mami.

As if he didn’t accept it because he was only given a score of 7, Jordan Ali again confirmed Eva Manurung’s answer.

“Sure, sure 7?” Jordan Ali asked.

“Okay, okay, Mom, I’ll judge…” said Jordan Ali, hanging up his sentence.

Eva Manurung also said that she had no problem if her boyfriend gave her two marks.

“It’s okay, you give me a score of two, it’s okay,” said Eva Manurung.

A number of netizens immediately highlighted Jordan Ali’s reaction when Eva Manurung gave him a score of 7.

“I really don’t accept that Jordan is rated 7,” said one netizen.

“Are you sure 7? How handsome are you, Jordan?” asked netizens.

“Jordan can’t give you marks, mom, okay?” quipped netizens.