Suara.com – The issue of Jonathan Frizzy’s affair with his co-star in the soap opera Cinta untuk Bunda has once again become a topic of conversation among netizens.

The reason is, recently a photo circulated showing the moment Ijonk, as he is known, hugged Ririn Dwi Ariyanti’s waist intimately on social media.

Even though Jonathan Frizzy and Ririn Dwi Ariyanti took photos with their friends, their closeness was still in the spotlight of netizens.

Judging from the upload of the TikTok account @ririndwiariyantilovers on Wednesday (29/11/2023), Ririn Dwi Ariyanti and Jonathan Frizzy were seen taking photos with Alisia Rininta and other soap opera actors.

Standing at the edge, Jonathan Frizzy put one arm around Ririn Dwi Ariyanti’s waist, while the other hand pointed at the 38 year old woman.

Jonathan Frizzy and Ririn Dwi Ariyanti (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Ririn Dwi Ariyanti seemed to tilt her body slightly towards Jonathan Frizzy with one hand behind Dhena Devanka’s ex-husband’s back.

Netizens who saw the photo immediately concluded that the gossip about Jonathan Frizzy and Ririn Dwi Ariyanti’s affair was true.

“It’s gone public now. Cheer up Mama Dhenaku,” said @edel***, encouraging Jonathan Frizzy’s ex-wife.

“Si Ririn, calm and calm,” quipped @desi***.

“It’s really true that the wife’s feelings never go away. It’s just a matter of time,” added @libra***.

Last year, Dhena Devanka repeatedly satirized Jonathan Frizzy and his affair via Instagram Story.

Dhena calls the third woman in her household ‘cilok’. Netizens suspect that what ‘Cilok’ means is Ririn Dwi Ariyanti, who at that time was his co-star.

In fact, Dhena Devanka said that Jonathan Frizzy and Cilok had kissed.