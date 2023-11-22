He was Leonardo DiCaprio’s great squire in Martin Scorsese’s excellent film, and he was even nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2014 Oscars.

Ten years ago, one of the best films of Martin Scorsese. It did not belong to the mafia genre, although it reviewed the story of the rise and fall of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker. We are talking about The Wolf of Wall Street, one of the great winners of that year.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the film is considered one of Scorsese’s best works, and also the great springboard in the career of Australian Margot Robbie.

Among their luxurious names, also highlights actor Jonah Hillclosely linked to American comedy. He played Donnie Azoff like Belfort’s squire at all times.

Beyond the controversies of the film (riddled with sex, drugs and black humor), the story of Jonah Hill stands out, who fulfilled a dream working with a director as renowned as Martin Scorsese.

But what you may not know is that Jonah Hill was the lowest paid of the entire main cast of the tape. And she didn’t care in the least.

Jonah Hill earned minimum wage as an actor

When Martin Scorsese decided that Jonah Hill would play Donnie, the actor couldn’t believe it. It was a dream for him, because he would work alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, in a production by the director of Taxi Driver, One of Ours and The Color of Money.

Anyone who has seen The Wolf of Wall Street knows that Jonah Hill’s role is tremendously good. Maybe not to collect 10 million dollars (DiCaprio pocketed them for his role), but certainly not for a minimum salary as an actor.

But that’s how things are. Yes, Jonah Hill had an insulting salary compared to the rest of the cast. The American actor and comedian earned only $60,000.

It seems like a reasonable amount, but in reality it is the minimum wage contemplated by the actors and actresses union (SAG)without counting taxes and commissions.

”They gave me the least amount of money possible, that was their offer. I said, ‘I’ll sign the document tonight. Fax the documents to me tonight.’ I want to sign them tonight before they change their mind,” the actor said on The Howard Stern Show podcast (via LAD Bible).

Curiously, months later, Jonah Hill was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2014 Oscars. This award went to Jared Leto, for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.

”It was the minimum. I think the SAG minimum is something like $60,000 before commissions and taxes. For me it’s not about money. None of this shit is about money. “I want to make money to pay the rent and hopefully one day have a family, kids and stuff.”

Do you agree with the reasoning of Jonah Hill? Of course, her role was very good, and she did not deserve to be paid such a low amount (if we compare her with other actors and actresses in the cast).

However, Jonah Hill is happy to have participated in The Wolf of Wall Street, and of course to have worked alongside one of his favorite directors, Martin Scorsese. What do you think of this movie?