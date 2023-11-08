The Game of Thrones sequel focused on Jon Snow continues to raise a lot of uncertainty about the future of this universe

To the saga of ice and Fire that captivated millions could be about to go extinct in one of its most anticipated flames. The continuation of the story of Jon Snow, that bastard with a noble heart who earned the unconditional affection of the fans, hangs by a thread as thin as the edge of “Claw”. HBO, that network that brought us the epic Game of Thrones, seems to be playing cat and mouse with fans’ emotions.

A frozen future for the true King in the North?

Since the acclaimed Game of Thrones closed, with more sorrow than glory in its final season, rumors about the continuation of the adventures of the crow Jon Snow have only grown. Own Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO, fueled those hopes with winks about a possible spinoff starring Kit Harington. However, the latest statements have sprinkled cold reality on the flames of expectation: nothing is confirmed, nothing is certain. “We always have Game of Thrones scripts in development,” Bloys admits, leaving us more in the dark than a starless night at Winterfell.

While Jon Snow may face the White Walkers of Oblivion, the expansion of the universe of George R.R. Martin does not stop. The House of the Dragon, that first spin-off of the mother series, already has a second season guaranteed for the summer of 2024. And not only that, but another narrative offshoot, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight”, based on the adventures of Dunk and Egg, has also received the green lightso a future awaits us in Poninte in continuous expansion with new derived series.

Fans’ call for narrative justice

There is no doubt, the world of Game of Thrones is immense, full of stories to tell and characters to unravel. The choice to continue the journey with Jon Snow, or Aegon Targaryen, is almost a guaranteed success. Survivor of all the battles, of all the dramas, Snow became the character that conquered hearts throughout eight seasons. And after the bitter taste left by the end of the series, fans are clamoring for an ending that makes justice to the true heir to the Iron Throne.

George RR Martin, that master puppeteer of Westeros, confirmed that Harington would not only don the skins of the North again, but would also have a say in the creation of the spinoff. Emilia Clarke, the eternal Daenerys, has also spoken out on the matter, showing her support for the project. Despite this, the spinoff’s fate remains as uncertain as Jon Snow’s lineage before the big reveal.

A sea of ​​projects waiting

It’s not just Jon Snow who navigates uncertain seas. Other projects related to the saga are in the HBO waiting room, awaiting that long-awaited green light. Stories of Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Serpent; of the founder of Dorne, Princess Nymeria; and even an enigmatic animated series titled “The Golden Empire,” fill the network’s hallways with promises of greatness.

Fans will have to be patient, like someone waiting for the arrival of spring in the long winter. The SAG-AFTRA strikes and writers’ strikes have left their mark on the production of these universes. However, “The Hedge Knight” plans to begin filming early next yearaccording to Bloys’ hopes.