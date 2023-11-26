Jon Hamm, famous for his character Don Dreaper in Mad Men, would love to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Jon Hamm, actor famous for starring in the legendary series Mad Men, and who we can currently see in the third season of The Morning Show, has confessed to being a fan of comics, and that he would love that Marvel Studios considers him for future UCM projects, whether in the X-Men or The Fantastic Four.

“I don’t know. Those decisions are made at such a high level right now, definitely above my pay grade. I would love to,” she explained. “I’ve been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably in the single digits. “I think there are tons of stories that I at least know that are yet to be told.”

The actor was close to playing the villain Mister Sinister in The New Mutants. But it was before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, and since the X-Men now fall under the MCU umbrella, Hamm has some ideas about what role he’d love to play.

“Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me,” he added. “But if not, I know they have a pretty large group of people who are ready to be a part of those stories. There are certainly many stories to tell in the world of X-Men. The Fantastic Four too, (as) Doctor Doom. There are so many wonderful things out there. But yes, I hope to have a chance. Who knows?”.

X-Men and The Fantastic Four are the next to arrive at the MCU

Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios is gradually introducing the mutants into the new Infinity Saga and we have already seen actors who played the characters previously in the Fox stage, so who knows if the studio decides to have more actors again. , Deadpool 3, seems at the moment a good place to meet some of them, such as the already known incorporation of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

As for The Fantastic Four, Matt Shakman is currently developing the long-awaited film of Marvel’s first family, and although the actors’ strike has ended there is no official casting information that will play the team. A rumor recently surfaced that Pedro Pascal was in talks to play Dr. Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the film, although nothing has been confirmed at this point. In particular, I think that signing Pascal would not be very wise, since the actor is 48 years old, so it would not be a good bet to start a franchise that lasts over time.

Would you like to see Jon Hamm as Dr. Doom?