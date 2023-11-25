Actor Jon Cryer played Lex Luthor in the Supergirl series and now gives his opinion on the new plans for the villain.

Lex Luthor will be rebooted for the movie Superman: Legacy (2025), the chosen actor has been Nicholas Hoult, who has experience in this type of cinema since he played Beast in four X-Men films. Now, actor Jon Cryer has given his opinion on the signing of James Gunn to give life to one of DC Comics’ most iconic villains.

“I hope this deal can be closed. “He would absolutely crush this.” Jon Cryer said in their social networks, while regarding the signing of Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen he said: “Excellent casting! Do yourself a favor and check it out at Booksmart.”

Booksmart is a 2019 film directed by Olivia Wilde, where Skyler Gisondo plays Jared. The plot follows young girls the night before graduation who decide to have a lot of fun after having worked hard to be academic superstars.

A new version of Lex Luthor for a new Cinematic Universe.

Nicholas Hoult not only replaces Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, as we’ve had several recent performances. For example, Jesse Eisenberg’s version of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) or Michael Cudlitz from the Superman and Lois series. Nor should we forget other actors who have played the character such as Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey and Michael Rosenbaum from Smallville.

DC Comics

James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy movie has already confirmed David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025.