Suara.com – President Joko Widodo has been in power for the last two terms. His work in government, both national and international, has made his name known to all Indonesian people. But do you know Jokowi’s journey from when he first joined PDIP until now, at the end of his term of office?

Of course, everyone knows very well that the figure of President Joko Widodo actually comes from furniture entrepreneurs in Solo. However, slowly everything changed when he joined the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle in 2004.

Jokowi PDIP cadre since 2004

It all started in 2004, when he was proposed to by PDIP. At the beginning of his joining period, Joko Widodo’s name was listed as one of the PDIP DPC administrators in the Solo area. At this moment, he got to know FX Hadi Rudyatmo, who had previously joined PDIP and entered DPC PDIP Solo.

In a short time, Joko Widodo and FX Hadi Rudyatmo were promoted by PDIP and PKB to run as candidates for mayor and deputy mayor of Solo in 2005. As a result of their persistent campaign, both of them were elected as mayor and deputy mayor of Solo with more than 36% of the vote.

Its success in the first period meant that this pair was determined to be promoted again in the 2010 – 2015 period, and won the vote of the Solo community by more than 90%.

At that time Joko Widodo’s name was officially registered as deputy chairman of one of the divisions in the Central Java PDIP DPD, so that in terms of party structure his position had improved a lot from when he first joined this party.

His political work continued by moving to DKI Jakarta in 2012, when at that time his name was voiced by Jusuf Kalla and Prabowo Subianto to advance in the political contestation for regional head in DKI Jakarta.

Even though they had to take a steep road, in the end Joko Widodo and Basuki Tjahaja Purnama succeeded in winning the DKI Jakarta regional elections and officially served as Governor of DKI for the 2012 – 2017 period with BTP.

His journey as Governor of DKI Jakarta was not finished, because in 2014 his name officially appeared in the presidential and vice presidential nominations. At that time Joko Widodo ran together with Jusuf Kalla, to fight against the pair Prabowo Subianto and Hatta Rajasa.

As you understand, the Joko Widodo-Jusuf Kalla pair was indeed successful with 53.15% of the vote. His name was also re-elected in the 2019 presidential election, by leaving with Ma’ruf Amin.

End of Department Time

The term of office of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin will officially end in 2024. The actions of the two over the past 5 years have clearly attracted the attention of many people, both in terms of pros and cons.

Now at the end of his term of office, President Joko Widodo is reported to have different political views from Megawati Soekarnoputri, who in fact is the highest leader of the PDIP.

Contributor: I Made Rendika Ardian