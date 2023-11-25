Suara.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi makes a speech at the commemoration of the 78th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia Teachers Association (PGRI) and National Teachers’ Day (HGN) 2023 in Jakarta, Saturday (25/11/2023).

On that occasion, Jokowi admitted that he was surprised to hear the high stress level of teachers when compared to other professions.

He discovered this after reading the findings of an international research institution, the RAND Corporation.

The findings explain that there are three factors that cause high levels of teacher stress.

The three factors in question are student behavior, curriculum changes, and technological developments.

The Head of State understands the causes of high stress among teachers.

However, according to him, like it or not, teachers must be able to keep up with the changes that are happening so quickly.

“But, yes, the curriculum has to change because changes are always happening all the time, especially now with the rapid disruption of technology – it changes every day,” he said.

On the same occasion, Jokowi expressed his thanks and appreciation to all teachers in the country.

“On this good occasion, on behalf of myself, on behalf of the government, on behalf of the people, I would like to express my gratitude for the dedication, for the contribution of teachers in educating Indonesia’s young generation – in educating all of us,” he explained.

Apart from that, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta also highlighted the gap in infrastructure and educational facilities between urban areas and underdeveloped, frontier and outermost areas (3T).

“When I (visit) a region, I stop by at a vocational school, I see a vocational school in a district and then I compare it with a vocational school in the city. The gap in infrastructure is much different. “This is the duty of the Minister of Education (to find a solution),” he said. (BETWEEN)