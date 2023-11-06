Suara.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi emphasized the importance of prioritizing constructive democracy. He emphasized this considering today’s political battles which prioritize feelings rather than ideas.

According to Jokowi, currently it is more like a soap opera because there is more drama than presenting a battle of ideas.

“Because I see lately, what we see is too much drama, too much drakor, too much soap opera. We see soap operas,” said Jokowi in his speech at the 59th anniversary of the Golkar Party at the Golkar Party DPP Office, West Jakarta , Monday (6/11/2023).

Jokowi emphasized that what should be happening now should be a battle of ideas and a battle of ideas.

“It’s not a battle of feelings,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi emphasized that if what happened was a battle of feelings it would be troublesome.

“If there is a fight of feelings, it will bother all of us. I don’t need to continue because it will go nowhere,” he said.

Jokowi then reminded everyone who would win or lose.

“And remember, from now on, what we hold true is that if you win, don’t be proud. If you lose, don’t be angry,” said Jokowi.

“After competing, I agree with Mr. Prabowo, reunite, get along again. This is a competition between members of their own families, between fellow children of the nation who both want to build our country, Indonesia,” he continued.