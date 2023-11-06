Suara.com – The general chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, said that development in the current era of President Joko Widodo has had a positive impact.

This positive impact is even claimed to reach 75 percent in the eyes of the Indonesian people.

“Development has been felt positively in society and various surveys show the level of public satisfaction with this government,” said Airlangga, during his remarks at the 59th anniversary of the Golkar Party, at the Golkar Party DPP, Slipi, West Jakarta, Monday (6/11/2023).

“The approval rating is above 75 percent. “Not a single country in the world in the second period had an approval rating above 75 percent,” he added.

Not only from the development side, continued Airlangga, the economic and welfare side is also claimed to have received a positive trend from the community.

“Of course this is due to satisfaction with the development situation, economy, welfare, and of course we continue to support this development to continue,” said Airlangga.

In order for this trend to grow further, a leader is needed who can continue it, namely Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“The people who can continue this development are Pak Prabowo and Mas Gibran,” he said.

The 59th anniversary of the Golkar Party was attended by President Joko Widodo, and the future presidential candidate for the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Prabowo Subianto.

A number of figures were also seen accompanying Jokowi walking towards the chair in front of the main stage.

They include Zulhas, Deputy Chief of PAN Yandri Susanto, Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie, Deputy Deputy of the Democratic Party Edhie Baskoro Yudhoyono alias Ibas, Secretary General of the Democratic Party Teuku Riefky Harsya.

Then, General Chair of the Gelora Party Anies Matta, Secretary General of the Gelora Party Mahfuz Sidik, Deputy Chair of the Gelora Party Fahri Hamzah.

Also accompanying were Deputy Chair of the PSI Advisory Board Grace Natalie, PBB Secretary General Afriansyah Noor, Prima Party Chair Agus Jabo, and Garuda Party Chair Ahmad Ridha Sabana.