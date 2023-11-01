Are we ready for everything they have prepared for Joker 2? It will surely be the most impressive film of the year 2024.

Joker 2 will arrive in a year and we are already eager to know what this next installment of Batman’s most important villain will bring. The original film starring Joaquin Phoenix was a true success with critics and audiences, but best of all, the sequel promises to go even further and explore unknown territories.

Director of photography Lawrence Sher, who has worked on seven films alongside Todd Phillips, the director of both Joker installments, shared his excitement for this next installment.

These are the words of Lawrence Sher.

“One thing I appreciate about Todd Phillips, with whom I’ve done seven movies, including Joker, is that he’s always taking risks. We have the new Joker coming out next year and we’re just finishing post-production. This movie is a breakthrough and will be really surprising for people. “I’m very excited for everyone to see it.”

These words make us want to see the movie more.

A revealing title.

The subtitle of Joker 2 is Folie à Deux and this suggests an intriguing plot. Since the concept Folie à Deux refers to a mental disorder that induces paranoia that one person transmits to another. In this sequel, this term could indicate an even more intense and disturbing relationship between the protagonist and Harley Quinn.

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

The casting of Lady Gaga in the role of Harley Quinn promises a unique approach. Her over-the-top portrayal in House of Gucci gives us a glimpse of what she could accomplish in this role, and her chemistry with Joaquin Phoenix could bring an unusual relationship to life. In addition, she will have some musical moments, so the singer will not have any problems in those scenes.

Joker 2 will be released on October 4, 2024. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Fuente Yahoo.