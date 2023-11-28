Good news, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R players, this information interests you. Today news about this game has been confirmed. Looks like we have an update on the way.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

The detail that has recently been published allows us to know the list of new features of the next patch 2.3.0, confirmed for December 4, 2023. This is what it brings:

Assists:

Reduced the cooldown of assists for characters with fewer uses, balancing their impact. Assault assists now face the opponent when starting the attack, improving their usability in combos and neutral situations. Several characters were adjusted to 3/1 uses, aligning them better with other characters.

Skill changes:

Adjustments were made to the abilities of certain characters, aligning them with others and improving their playability.

Animations and mechanics:

Fixed several bugs, such as allowing additional actions during the recoil animation and adjusting character damage ranges. Fixed issues with air recovery and attack animations, preventing unintended statuses. Improved mounting mechanics, preventing unwanted aerial recoveries and adjusting rollback animations during mounting to provide more strategic options in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

These adjustments seek to balance and improve the overall gameplay of the game, addressing bugs, improving character abilities, and providing a more consistent experience between different fighters. That is all the information summarized, you have it in full on the official website.

What do you think? Do you like the game? You can share your opinion below in the comments. Additionally, if you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage of the title here.

