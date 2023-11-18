Good news, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R players, this information interests you. Today news about this game has been confirmed. We have more additional content!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

The detail that has recently been published allows us to know that Wonder of U It will arrive as DLC for Season Pass 2 on December 8. This is what the DLC offers:

Wield the power of Wonder of U and cause calamity to any opponent who stands in your way! Use the natural laws of calamity to your advantage to inevitably tilt victory in your favor! Content: Wonder of U as a playable character Additional Wonder of U JoJo glossary, model viewer, sound test, and art viewer Additional Wonder of U Collection items in the in-game store *Please note that the Season Pass includes this DLC, so be careful not to purchase it twice. *Only Wonder of U can be played in this content, Tooru only appears in some scenes.

As you may remember, it was announced a few weeks ago el Season Pass 2 de JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Rwhich includes the following content:

New playable character for Part 5: Golden Wind (September 1) – Leone Abbacchio New playable character for Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable (October 20) – Yuya Fungami New playable character for Part 8: JoJolion – ? Those who purchase Season Pass 2 will get the exclusive Girono Giovanna Haruno Shiobana costume, plus early access to each new character.

