Before Jim Parsons, other actors and actresses in the series were on the verge of leaving, and with it the earliest cancellation of The Big Bang Theory.

The Big Bang Theory It lasted 12 seasons, but the truth is that it could have lasted much longer if Jim Parsons had not decided to leave the series.

However, what many people don’t know is that The Big Bang Theory could have already ended in season 10 or even earlier, given that other actors tried to leave the series due to contractual issues.

Both Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galeckilater revealed that they were close to leaving the series after season 10, because they were not sure that the writers could bring new stories that would hook the public.

“We’re talking a lot about (the future of the show) right now, and it seems like the writers are very confident and excited to be able to write more after this year, which is an incredible testament to them,” Johnny Galecki said.

“If they trust that they can do more, then I know we’re still having a great time on stage, so I hope it’s a little more,” he said.

But going back much further, during season 8, other characters, those played by Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar, They were on the verge of not renewing their contract and being eliminated from the series.

In that case the series would not have been canceled but, with these two characters having disappeared, it is likely that it would have affected its future.

Both Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyarestaba were negotiating the renewal of their contract because they basically wanted to be paid the same as the rest of the main actors and actresses.

This caused the series to be blocked, which could not record new episodes until this situation was resolved.

The situation was such that even executive producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro threatened that if an agreement was not reached soon, both characters would be eliminated for the season 9.

“Executive producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro were so frustrated by the protracted negotiations that they were in the process of preparing a script that did not involve Helberg or Nayyar’s characters so they could move forward with the first reading of the season.”

However, what few expected is that Jim Parsonsat the end of season 12, decided to leave the series, which caused its cancellation.