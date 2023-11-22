The director is about to release his new film, which has caused him to get involved in the most divisive debate in Hollywood.

Commenting on superhero movies has become an almost obligatory stop for most interviews with actors and directors. Martin Scorsese blew the whistle a few years ago by clearly positioning himself against factory films like Marvel y DC. Little by little, more directors, like Francis Ford Coppola o Denis Villeneuvehave aligned themselves with him.

Others, however, such as James Gunnthey defend the variety that the genre provides and see the hatred that has been generated within the industry itself around superhero films as unnecessary.

One of the last directors to comment on this eternal debate has been John Woo, who has not revealed himself to be the biggest fan of Iron Man, Batman and company.

Woo, who directed films like the famous Dear to dear o Mission Impossible IIhas been chatting with The New Yorker while promoting his new film, Silent Night con Joel Kinnaman.

John Woo is clear: Scorsese wins

The director has had no hint of hesitation in choosing Martin Scorsese’s “real cinema” over any comic book adaptation or film saturated with digital effects.

“I’ve never liked watching movies with big special effects, or anything based on comics. I prefer Martin Scorsese movies, that kind of cinema. I can’t wait to see Killers on the Moon. I like old movies, you know? “Real cinema. Lately, there aren’t many films like that.”

The polarization created by superhero cinema in Hollywood is not only based on the tastes of the filmmakers: some, like himself Martin Scorseseconsider that they consume resources that could be used for other productions.

It does not seem that this debate will end in the coming years, with more and more directors and actors, such as Timothée Chalametspeaking out for or against the genre that has monopolized the industry in many aspects for three decades.