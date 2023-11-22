Legendary director John Woo has joined the group of famous filmmakers attacking superhero movies.

John Woo, responsible for Human Target (1993), Broken Arrow (1996), Face to Face (1997), Mission: Impossible 2 (2002) and Paycheck (2003), is currently promoting his film Silent Night ) starring Joel Kinnaman.

In a recent interview, John Woo has made it clear that he is not a fan of superhero movies: “I have never liked watching movies with great special effects, or anything based on comics. I prefer Martin Scorsese’s films, that type of cinema. I can’t wait to see Killers of the Flower Moon. I like old movies, you know? Real cinema. There aren’t many movies like that lately.”

He continued explaining what his favorite movies are.

“I love Hell or High Water (Comanchería). Good performances, good action. It seems like a tragedy. Plus, the cinematography is great. “I tried to get their cinematographer, Giles Nuttgens, to shoot Silent Night, but he wasn’t available.”

Comanchería (2016) by David Mackenzie stars Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Jeff Bridges and is about brothers who resort to a desperate plan to save their ranch.

Silent Night will be released on December 1, 2023, it will be at that time that we will check if the film has the expected success.

Silent Night

Although, John Woo already has his next filming planned, it is The Killer and the cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Omar Sy, Diana Silvers, Saïd Taghmaoui, Aurélia Agel, Grégory Montel, Hugo Diego Garcia, David Clark and Elie Haddad. This story is a remake of The Killer (Dip huet seung hung) from 1989 which is directed by John Woo himself. The plot revolves around a criminal who accepts an assignment to obtain enough money to restore the sight of a singer whom he accidentally blinded. Although, he will be betrayed and everything will get complicated.

