There is no doubt that John Wick is the action character of the moment. The fourth film in the saga managed to fascinate all fans, although it was not without a certain stir. In any case, it was the perfect opportunity to introduce the character to different video games through mods.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a perfect adventure to introduce Wick: many enemies, many weapons and hand-to-hand combat skills. Additionally, Leon shows some animations similar to the assassin’s style. That’s why the mods didn’t take long to arrive, but something was still missing.

The A F-ucking Pencil mod is the perfect complement to John Wick in Resident Evil 4 Remake: replaces knives with pencils, referring to the mythical story that tells how he killed a guy in a bar with a pencil. And to go further, the name of the mod is a phrase said by both Viggo Tarasov (Mikael Nyqvist) and his brother Abram Tarasov (Peter Stormare) in John Wick 1 and 2 respectively.

“I once saw him kill 16 cattle in a village… with a pencil,” writes its creator, TrenDozer, in the NexusMods description. On the other hand, YouTube user 神木 shows how John Wick uses the pencil in RE2R. And yes, the mod includes the unbreakable knife. Needless to say, the mod is only available for the PC version.





Image by TrenDozer

