Chad Stahelski reveals the future of John Wick with TV and anime projects, expanding an already iconic universe

The John Wick saga, with Keanu Reeves at the helm, never ceases to surprise. As we eagerly await John Wick 5, Chad Stahelski, the filmmaker behind this action epic, reveals new projects that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

A universe in constant evolution

After the hiatus of John Wick 5, Stahelski and Reeves are looking for a revolutionary story. But, attention fans! That does not mean a stop in the Wick universe. In a recent episode of The Discourse podcast, Stahelski lifted the veil on more content on the horizon for John Wick.

Unlike The Continental, where his participation was minimal, Stahelski is fully involved in a new TV series. This proposal promises to be a bridge between film and television, delving into the characters and the construction of their world.

The High Table: Mystery and power

The mystery of the High Table has always intrigued followers. Stahelski, aware of the danger of clichés, promises to maintain a certain mystery, showing representatives but without revealing the entirety. The TV series will explore this enigmatic group, opening new doors to the Wick universe.

An excited Stahelski mentions the possibility of exploring characters from John Wick: Chapter 4 in the series. Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama and the Tracker (Shamier Anderson) could all have prominent roles, expanding the already rich narrative tapestry.

The versatility of TV

The television format, according to Stahelski, is ideal for developing backgrounds and characters without the pressure of time. This flexibility allows for a deeper dive into the John Wick universe.

Stahelski’s passion for Japanese anime materializes in an animated John Wick project. This adventure promises to take the franchise to a level of narrative and aesthetics that only anime can offer.

Finally, Stahelski reflects on the success of John Wick. Beyond bullets and martial arts, it is the human team behind each film that leaves a unique and fascinating mark.

Keanu Reeves, the soul of John Wick

Keanu Reeves, synonymous with John Wick, has redefined the action genre with his iconic performance. Since the first film, his character has become an emblem of modern action cinema. The intensity and depth that Reeves brings to Wick has captivated global audiences, cementing his place among great action heroes. His commitment to physical training and perfection in fight scenes is legendary, elevating the realism and intensity of each sequence.

The impact of John Wick transcends the screen. The character has influenced popular culture, from the world of video games to fashion, with his distinctive aesthetic and somber tone. The combination of absorbing narrative and unparalleled action sequences has set a new standard in action cinema. With each installment, John Wick has not only expanded its narrative universe, but has also reinvented what we expect from the genre, combining stylistic elegance with a visceral brutality that resonates with fans of all ages.

A promising future

With their sights set on expanding the Wick universe through TV and anime, Stahelski and his team embark on a journey full of action, mystery and, of course, plenty of fantasy. Fans can look forward to what’s next, it’s sure to be an epic adventure.

