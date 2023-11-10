The John Wick film saga will be expanded even further and will have its own anime series. The sky is the limit for this killer!

John Wick has announced his own anime. The hit action-revenge film saga starring Keanu Reeves has revealed exciting plans to expand his universe through a Japanese animation project. Director Chad Stahelski excitedly shared the news during an interview with The Playlist. This filmmaker offered viewers a tantalizing glimpse of what is to come. And, of course, it is something to get excited about after the premiere of The Continental on Prime Video.

The expansion of a universe… Now in anime version!

The John Wick franchise, known for its intense action and Keanu Reeves’ masterful performance in the lead role, is ready to explore new horizons in the world of anime. Chad Stahelski announced that he is actively working on an anime project based on this universe. And, even more intriguing, he also hinted at the possibility of this project being a television series.

A ‘JOHN WICK’ anime is in the works. (Source: https://t.co/84mApSZkQT) pic.twitter.com/D1rc8ms3Ur — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 9, 2023

“We are very excited because we are developing many projects and a Japanese anime, because I love Japanese animation a lot,” said Chad Stahelski. The decision to explore the anime format offers a unique perspective to expand the stories of the John Wick universe in ways that film cannot.. The director expressed his enthusiasm for leveraging the strengths of anime to create impactful and captivating narratives.

Series, movies, anime… The sky is the limit for this franchise!

With the announcement of the project anime de John Wick, Chad Stahelski made it clear that they are committed not only to a new format, but also to a television series. “So to create all the great stories that the anime could do better than us and the TV series to expand our world, we’ll still have our fix,” he explained. This ambitious approach seeks to provide viewers with both the fast-paced action that characterizes the films and the deep exploration and expansion of the world through a serial format.

Lionsgate

“The world-building and the action have remained fairly separate in John Wick,” Chad Stahelski explained. “But trying to combine them and give the fans both? Look… I love slow action too, but after six episodes, I’d like something to happen in my series, you know? So trying to bring that to television, what we do with feature films, would be really exciting,” said the director.

Fuente: The Playlist