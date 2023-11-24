This is how hilarious the new Capital One ad is in which John Travolta appears dressed as Santa Claus remembering his legendary dance in Saturday Night Fever.

There is no doubt that John Travolta has left us a few moments that are now cinema history, where we find among the most mythical his dance in the movie from 1977 Saturday Night Fever in which he stars alongside Karen Lynn Gorney.

The scene of actor dancing to Staying Alive by the Bee Gees has been recreated ad nauseam and now Travolta returns to recall one of his great cinematographic moments through a fun advertisement.

John Travolta becomes Santa Claus and remembers his Saturday Night Fever dance

The company Capital One has launched a hilarious advertisement in which An almost unrecognizable John Travolta appears dressed as Santa Claus and walks the streets doing his Christmas shopping with his Quicksilver card (the product the ad promotes) while the iconic Bee Gees song plays in the background.

The commercial concludes with the actor in a nightclub performing the iconic Saturday Night Fever dance while the audience watches and dances around him. You can take a look at the advertisement below.

Curiously, it is not the first time that John Travolta dresses up as Santa Claus for an advertisement. Three years earlier he had donned the suit again for another Capital One commercial.

On that occasion the performer recreates another of his most legendary films, Pulp Fiction, where Santa Claus receives a video call from Samuel L. Jackson and various details of Quentin Tarantino’s film are shown as you can see below.

The ad ends, as it could not be otherwise, with Santa Claus Travolta performing the also mythical dance he performs in Pulp Fiction.

What do you think about watching John Travolta dressed as Santa Claus remembering his legendary dance from the movie Saturday Night Fever? Tell us in our comments section.

