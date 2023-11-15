The 2023 edition of the annual competition organized in New Zealand by the environmental organization Forest & Bird to nominate the “bird of the year”, renamed for this year “bird of the century” for the centenary of the foundation of the association, it was very different from usual. Many more people than normal took part in the vote and it received the attention of onlookers from various countries around the world after John Oliver, a well-known English television comedian who works in the United States, transformed it into a gag on his popular program broadcast on HBO Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

In fact, Oliver has carried out an insistent campaign to convince his audience to vote for the pūteketeke, a subspecies of the great crested grebe (Podiceps cristatus) classified locally as “threatened”, and which struck the host as «they are strange birds that vomit and with a colorful mullet: how can you not love them.” After Oliver talked about the competition on the show in several episodes, building on various clips and jokes, pūteketeke – the name is Māori, the language of the native New Zealand population – won with more than 22 times the votes of the second place. In previous editions of the competition, around 50 thousand votes were registered per year: this year the pūteketeke alone collected almost 300 thousand.

Oliver had dedicated a lot of effort to promoting pūteketeke, setting up billboards in many cities around the world and wearing a flashy pūteketeke costume, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, another famous American comedian. He explained that the fact that anyone could participate in the competition to elect New Zealand’s bird of the century seemed to him «a vulnerability in the system that someone could have exploited. We were happy to be that someone.” The CEO of Forest & Bird, Nicola Toki, however, seems to have appreciated the attention her organization has received, and commented: «the pūteketeke started as an outsider, but found itself at the top of the table thanks to its particular appearance, to his adorable way of taking care of the chicks and his tendency to vomit.”

The competition serves to raise awareness among the population about the conservation status of bird species: according to Forest & Bird, 80 percent of New Zealand’s native bird species are at risk of extinction, and among these is the pūteketeke. Fewer than a thousand individuals remain in New Zealand. Between the 19th and 20th centuries, the great crested grebe, of which the pūteketeke is a subspecies, was almost extinct because its feathered collar was used as an ornament for women’s clothes. Another appreciated characteristic of these birds is their funny mating dance, also defined on Wikipedia as the “penguin dance”: the birds collide chest to chest on the water, while shaking their heads and hitting their feet on the water. What interested Oliver, then, was the pūteketeke’s habit of ingesting its own feathers to induce vomiting and thus expel parasites.

There were so many more participants than usual that the competition organization had to postpone the announcement of the winning species by two days to manage the amount of votes. The pūteketeke even beat the kiwi, the symbolic animal of New Zealand, whose inhabitants in other English-speaking countries are commonly nicknamed kiwis.

According to Oliver, who was born in London and has played the role of European observer of the United States on American TV for years, “this is the essence of democracy: America interfering in foreign elections.” His programme, halfway between a comic monologue and an in-depth programme, occasionally dedicates itself to slightly bizarre initiatives. Years ago, for example, he promoted the publication of a book in favor of homosexual rights which was a parody of one written by the family of former US vice president Mike Pence.

The posters for the pūteketeke, put up by Oliver among other places in Mumbai, London and on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, named him “Lord of the Wings”, a play on words on Lord of the Rings , original title of the Lord of the Rings, whose films were shot in New Zealand.

However, it is not the first time that the election of the bird of the year has sparked discussions: last year the kākāpō, the “fattest parrot in the world”, was banned from the competition because it had already won it twice in previous years. In 2021, however, the winner was a species of bat, therefore not a bird, but a mammal. This year some of the opponents of the pūteketeke even resorted to electoral fraud: a supporter of the eastern rockhopper penguin, a bird defined by Oliver as “a hipster penguin”, cast 40 thousand votes alone, which were not taken into consideration.