The fighter and actor’s new film seems to have not finished convincing critics.

John Cena is in charge of giving life to The Peacemaker.

The successful and well-known WWE wrestler has also made a few appearances in movies and series. Perhaps most know his acting side thanks to Peacemaker, The Peacemaker, the DC series that has turned this fighter into a hero for many, an antihero for others… But ultimately, in a great character. As we have told you, he has not only done series, but also movies and his new release has a 0 rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie is called Freelance and after obtaining a total of 21 ratings from critics, its result is really bad. So bad that, as we have told you, it remains at 0, although it is not the first film in which it appears to receive this score, it is always curious to see how a feature film with great actors fails to obtain even a one score. If you want to see the trailer, we leave you the preview a little below.

This is Freelance, the John Cena movie that does not convince

If you are curious to know some of John Cena's worst and best movies, right after these lines we will show you the Freelance trailer and a small selection so you can see the most notable works, such as Suicide Squad, by the fighter. Freelance is an action and comedy film that has an R rating, that is, it is a film for an adult audience due to the violence and blood it contains, however, that has not been a point in its favor.

These are some of John Cena’s movies

Rotten Tomatoes not only offers ratings for movies or series from critics and users who have seen said productions. In addition to that, it also has a classification of the actors’ films ordered from best to worst, so here too We are going to leave you the four best films that John Cena has and of course, also the four worst. So you know what you can see if you want to delve into the cinematographic part of the well-known fighter.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – 96%Bumblebee – 91%Suicide Squad – 90%Barbie – 88%

And yes, once you have seen the four best ones, we are also going to offer you the four worst films in case you are curious and so on. Check if they are as bad as they say or if, on the contrary, they deserve a chance.

Dolittle – 15%The Reunion – 8%Fred: The Movie – 0%Freelance – 0%

As you can see, his latest film, Freelance, is not the only one that gets a zero rating. Although the actor has left great performances, It seems that some of his productions have left a lot to be desired, at least if we talk about critics. We’ll see what happens with this latest feature film, but at the moment it’s not convincing. Although as always, the opinion of users is as important or even more important than that of critics.

