The original 1987 film remains a science fiction gem, but the remake RoboCop (2014) did not live up to it. Because? Joel Kinnaman responds.

An honest police officer dies in the line of duty and is revived as a cyborg. That is the premise from which this great story starts. So taking into account the success of the 80s film, it wasn’t such a bad idea to make a remake with improved special effects 27 years later. 100 million were invested in RoboCop (2014) and 242 million were raised, a good figure but it must be recognized that it will not go down in science fiction history as the original did. Which do you like more, the one from 1987 or the one from 2014? I am very clear, Paul Verhoeven’s version is superior in every way. But you can leave me your opinion in the opinion section.

Now, actor Joel Kinnaman, who played the protagonist named Alex Murphy, explains what exactly is wrong. Will he be right? Let’s find out.

“It was a great experience. I think if I had done it now, I think I would have gotten more into it. I love the concept that director José Padilha has. I think the only thing that was missing from that movie is that I like to be self-deprecating, I think it was one of those movies where I think we, the ones who made it, didn’t fully take into account what RoboCop was for the fans. Tonally, that kind of Paul Verhoeven satire, because he is so rooted in the RoboCop franchise and his being.”

“It’s different when a new filmmaker comes in and puts his voice to it, and José had a very clear image of what he wanted to do, it was an anti-empiricist vision, and I think this film would have worked better if we had listened more to the fans beforehand. But I think it’s independent… I almost think the RoboCop movie we made would have been a better movie if it hadn’t been called RoboCop.” Joel Kinnaman explains.

Do you think he is right? The situation is a bit contradictory, because if you do a reboot it is to present something different. If you want to replicate the formula of the original, the 1987 film already exists for that and you save the remake. So you’re partly right, I think the best thing is to make a different film called something else and try to make it successful, instead of not pleasing anyone.

