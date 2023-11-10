Conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has for years been considered the most powerful politician in the United States Congress: his “centrist” positions have made him decisive in the few agreements that the Democrats have made with the Republicans in recent years, but they have also blocked the most ambitious reforms proposed by President Joe Biden’s government. The great balance in the Senate, which for the first two years of Biden’s presidency was perfectly divided in half (50 Democrats, 50 Republicans, possible tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris), gave Manchin substantial veto power.

Manchin announced Thursday evening that he will not run for re-election to the Senate in 2024: although he has often been seen as a “problem” within his party, the news risks being particularly negative for the Democrats.

Manchin is one of two senators from West Virginia, a state where Republicans have won with some ease over the last ten years. Although his reconfirmation against a Republican candidate was considered complex, Manchin was also considered the only Democrat to have any chance of obtaining a seat, due to his very conservative positions. By losing West Virginia, Biden’s party will have even more difficulty maintaining the slim majority it currently has in the Senate (51-49).

That’s not all: in the speech in which he announced his decision not to run, Manchin said he wanted to travel around America to see if there was “an interest in creating a movement” to unite center Americans who don’t see themselves represented by progressive radicalization of the two main parties. The deliberately ambiguous statement leaves open the possibility of a third party running for president in 2024.

Due to the way the American electoral system works, even a small number of votes for Manchin could be decisive in the elections that will probably see Joe Biden and Donald Trump opposed, especially in the states considered “swing”: Manchin could take away votes especially from the Democrats.

Manchin is 76 years old, he was first elected to the Senate in 2010, after six years as governor of West Virginia. In the last elections to renew the Congress, in 2018, he managed to prevail with less than twenty thousand votes ahead. His importance in that victory was seen two years later, when the presidential elections were held: in West Virginia, Trump won with a 38 percentage point advantage over Joe Biden.

West Virginia is one of the poorest states in the United States, as well as one of the most ethnically homogeneous: almost only white people live there, poorly educated and often in economic difficulty due to the progressive closure of the many coal mines present in the area. territory. While forty years ago the Democrats controlled all state institutions, today West Virginia votes en masse for the Republicans: it is a trend common to all “rural” states in the United States, while the Democrats obtain large majorities in large cities and their suburbs.

In the Senate, Manchin has long been the last exponent of an old school of American politics that believed that major reforms should be agreed upon by members of both parties.

For moderate Democrats he was a point of reference, but for the majority of the party, especially after the recent shift to the left of the Democrats and the contemporary shift to the right of the Republicans, Manchin is a kind of “relic” of an era that is no longer there, during which the differences between parties were laughable and a compromise was almost always within reach.

His political positions on some central issues have made him incompatible with the Democratic leadership over time: he is against voluntary termination of pregnancy, in favor of maintaining investments in fossil fuels, against equating gay marriage with that between heterosexuals and to severe restrictions on the purchase and use of firearms. He has almost always been one of the most difficult to convince when it comes to particularly progressive reforms, which has allowed him to negotiate in exchange for specific measures for his state that he largely claimed in his message on Thursday.

However, the fact that he essentially had a sort of “last word” and right of veto also linked his name to the main reforms of the Biden administration, from the largest investment in American history in initiatives to combat global warming, to the law shared with Republicans on gun control (however limited, the first in 28 years), investments in the microchip sector and research.

With Manchin’s retirement, West Virginia will almost certainly elect a second Republican senator (the other being Shelley Moore Capito since 2015), and governor Jim Justice is the favorite in the party primaries.

The next elections for the Senate, which will be held together with the presidential ones, involve the renewal of 33 seats: 23 of those to be assigned are currently occupied by a Democrat, 10 by a Republican. In Montana and Ohio the outgoing senators Jon Tester and Sherrod Brown, Democrats, will seek a complex re-election in two states where the Republican majority is quite consolidated. The confirmations of the Democrats in another group of 3-4 states are not a given, but more probable, while to defend the majority in the Senate Biden’s party will probably have to win in Florida and Texas, the two currently most contestable Republican seats.

But Manchin could also become a problem for Biden in the next presidential elections, especially if he were to become the candidate for the centrist “No Labels” party, which aims to eliminate the excessive polarization of American politics and which has announced its intention for months that they want to present their own candidate for the 2024 elections.

Until now it was believed that the movement would choose a couple made up of a former Republican presidential candidate and a former Democratic vice-president: this scenario was less worrying for Biden, while if the chosen one were a historic member of his party like Manchin the risk of losing important moderate votes in an election that promises to be very close would be very high.

No Label has said that it will announce the name of its possible candidate only in the first months of 2024: the party has said it wants to evaluate the polls in at least 27 states and only on the condition that there is some possibility of victory.

The widespread unpopularity of Biden and Trump seems to favor alternative candidacies. However, the African-American professor and philosopher Cornel West, the former Democratic primary candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxer, and Jill Stein, a member of the Green Party who was already a candidate in 2016, have already announced their independent campaigns. when she was accused by the progressive area of ​​having damaged that of Hillary Clinton with her candidacy.

