US President Joe Biden claimed that Hamas attacked Israel because of him. Photo/ABC News

WASHINGTON – President United States of America (AS) Joe Biden offers a theory that might trigger a surprise attack Hamas to Israel and ended in war. Biden said he was the trigger for the incident.

Speaking to reporters in Nantucket, Massachusetts on Friday, Biden speculated that Hamas was motivated to launch its Oct. 7 attacks on villages in southern Israel because of U.S. progress in negotiating a peace agreement between West Jerusalem and Saudi Arabia.

The US president claimed that negotiations heated up after a massive railway project, including links between Riyadh and Israel, was announced at the G20 summit in September – a deal he appreciated.

“I can’t prove what I’m going to say,” Biden said.

“But I believe one of the reasons why Hamas carried out attacks was because they knew that I was working very closely with Saudi and other countries in the region to bring peace to the region by recognizing Israel and Israel’s right to exist,” he said as quoted by RT , Saturday (25/11/2023).

Biden made these comments after Hamas and Israel agreed to a four-day ceasefire starting on Friday morning local time. He went on to praise “extensive US diplomacy,” including a telephone call he made from the Oval Office, for temporarily halting fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Under the deal Hamas agreed to free 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian civilians held in Israeli prisons.

“Today is the result of weeks of hard work and personal engagement,” Biden said.