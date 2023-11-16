loading…

US President Joe Biden provides an overview of when Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine, will end. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – President of the United States (US) Joe Biden provides an overview of what war is like Israel in Gaza, Palestine, will end.

“It will end when Hamas no longer has the capacity to kill, persecute and do horrible things to the Israeli people,” Biden said in a televised press conference after his long-awaited meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as quoted by Times of Israel, Thursday (16/11/2023).

Israel launched the war in Gaza codenamed Operation Iron Sword in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israeli communities. The Hamas offensive, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, has killed around 1,200 people and hundreds more kidnapped.

Israel’s war on Gaza, dominated by aerial bombardment, has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians. As of today, the war has entered its 42nd day.

Although he could not provide detailed timelines regarding the end of the war in Gaza, Biden asked Israel to be careful in selecting targets.

“The Israeli military has an obligation to use as much caution as possible in pursuing their targets. Hamas says they plan to attack Israel again and this is a bad dilemma,” said Biden.

The Biden administration continues to reject the international community’s calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying that Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas after the October 7 attack.

The US has only pushed for a short-term humanitarian pause and emphasized that it expects Israel to comply with existing rules while fighting in Gaza.

Biden said Israel was taking risks in operating around al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. But “one thing has been established: Hamas does have headquarters, weapons, equipment, under this hospital,” he said.

These accusations have been denied by Hamas.