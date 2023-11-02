The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has increased his concern about Artificial Intelligence (AI) after watching Mission Impossible 7.

According to the Variety report, Bruce Reed, White House deputy chief of staff, revealed that after watching Mission Impossible 7, President Joe Biden intensified his concerns about the use and abuse of AI. As the latest installment in this action saga played a crucial role in the president’s promulgation of an executive order this week, which focuses on the security, privacy and regulation of AI. Recently, this technology has been used to create fake videos of prominent politicians, including the President of the United States, and has contributed to decision-making in his administration.

The main plot of Mission Impossible 7 centers on the Entity, an AI-powered villain under the control of a terrorist organization. A key antagonist, Gabriel (Esai Morales), does his bidding. The film follows IMF operational leader Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) and his team as they fight to neutralize the Entity threat, which always seems to be one step ahead. The film, in addition to Biden’s pre-existing concerns about AI, motivated him to take action.

Artificial Intelligence: Useful tool or enemy?

Despite being hailed as one of the best installments, the decision to make AI the main antagonist of Mission Impossible 7 was not to everyone’s liking. Christopher McQuarrie, director of the franchise, explained that this choice reflects the growing dependence on technology in the real world. AI had been a point of tension in the entertainment industry, as Tom Cruise spoke out against its use before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, due to disputes over the technology’s role in production.

Despite its critical success, Mission Impossible 7 faced financial difficulties. Since it had a solid opening, but then had to compete with other blockbuster films, resulting in a significant loss for Paramount. The release date of Mission Impossible 8 was also delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has sparked debates on social media about the upcoming film’s name change.

AI remains a hot topic, and the technology’s influence on society and politics continues to raise global concerns. President Joe Biden, influenced by Mission Impossible 7, joins the growing list of people concerned about the effects of AI on our world.

And I wonder: Has no one seen Terminator or The Matrix? Because they already warned of the dangers of AI…

