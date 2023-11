The Rookie has put on a suit full of elegance to shine alongside Bárbara Rey in his debut on stage performing a choreography full of magic.

Joaquín wanted to have a nice gesture of gratitude with the guest of the program and presented himself with a wonderful bouquet of red roses as a present for the star.

Upon discovering the flowers, Bárbara Rey put her hands on her face as a sign of emotion and thanked Joaquín Sánchez for the wonderful detail.