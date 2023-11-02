Joaquín has had a great choreographer to prepare his debut with ((LINK:TAG|||tag|||6502e3c5e5678622247b4251|||Bárbara Rey)) in a great show.

Poty has given the Rookie the keys to being a great dance partner, but Joaquín makes a terrible mistake during rehearsals.

When it comes to accompanying the dancer with his arms, the Rookie forgets to put his hands and the girl ends up hitting her bones on the floor before the astonished gaze of Bárbara Rey and Poty.

Susana Saborido has demanded that her husband apologize to the dancer, “I’m sorry Lucía,” Joaquín said after the complicated moment experienced during the rehearsal.

Faced with the disaster, Poty has asked Joaquín to take the same position as Lucía with him. A moment in which the former footballer has left his family speechless upon discovering the strength of him doing handstands.