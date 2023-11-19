For Joaquín “it has been very special” to meet Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi. From the first moment, El Novato has felt the affection of the guests who have opened their hearts to him during the interview.

Joaquín has also brought out his most sensitive side, something that Javier Ambrossi has highlighted when taking stock of his time at Novato and where we have been able to see the comforting arms of Susana Saborido.

Regarding his guests, “they are great, they have summed up my life in ten minutes and I have been able to revive a person who has meant so much to me,” Joaquín confessed about the work done with him by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi .