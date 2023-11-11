Gerard Piqué and Ibai Llanos have given a fun masterclass to Joaquín Sánchez in which they have decided to play a prank on him with a helium balloon.

The Basque has proposed to the Rookie to narrate the match with different voices. The first that Joaquín Sánchez has put into practice has been that of his former president at Betis, Manuel Ruiz de Lopera.

After this fun imitation, Joaquín’s guests, the rookie, ask the man from Cádiz to provide the voice of Gerard Piqué.

Joaquín was scared by Llanos’ request, “how difficult!” said the Betic man when he had to use the Catalan’s voice.

An imitation at which his daughters and his wife laugh, “Piqué doesn’t work for you,” Daniela and Salma have told Joaquín. Don’t miss the fun imitation of him against the former culé defender.