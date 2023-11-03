Joaquín has taken his debut with Bárbara Rey in show business very seriously and has put all his effort into rehearsals with Poty as choreographer.

The former soccer player suffered a mishap during training when he failed to execute a choreography with a dancer.

Through effort, Joaquín and Bárbara Rey have shown an incredible connection when it comes to becoming a showbiz couple.

That feeling was reflected when the curtain opened and the couple of the moment came out to masterfully perform the choreography.

Don’t miss Joaquín’s fantastic debut with Bárbara Rey.