November 4, 2023

Joan Mir sends a clear message to Honda

During an interview with “Autosport”, Honda rider Joan Mir spoke bluntly about the complicated season he has had. In addition, the former Suzuki wanted to send a clear message to the team in view of the next championship.

“I’m not having fun in the races, but I’ve made some progress mentally. I approach things differently. I try to enjoy the little things, the little positive moments on the bike, like a good result in practice or good sensations in a race. race. I try to see the glass as half full, so I have a slightly better mood which helps me face the last races of the season. At this moment we need to be patient” began the Spanish centaur.

“We have to wait and see what Honda will bring to Valencia. In the meantime we will try to do our best to get some good results. I know that the problems cannot be solved overnight, but I also know well that I am not going to do another year like this” added the former Suzuki rider.

In conclusion, thanks to Marc Marquez’s farewell, Joan Mir wanted to send a clear message regarding the hierarchies at HRC: “I think that Honda should pay more attention to me than they have done so far, especially after Marc’s farewell” .

©Getty Images