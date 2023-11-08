This is the sensational news that arrives on the eve of EICMA: Joan Barreda arrives at Team Hero Motorsport. It is a radical change, in a certain sense an important rewinding of the tape to take a leap forward. Barreda is the protagonist of a career that is at times disconcerting. He was, he is the fastest pilot in the world, still able, now that the arrivals are bursts of pilots in a matter of minutes, to open the track, navigate and “give” half an hour to everyone. Barreda doesn’t drive on a motorbike, he flies! The 5 victories at Baja Aragon are there to prove it.

This doesn’t mean always winning, sometimes even less than the minimum wage. Joan “Bang Bang” has been racing the Dakar since 2011 and has not yet won the Queen of Rally-Raids. Sometimes it was a low blow of bad luck, many times the very high price of enormous generosity closely linked to an immense passion for motorbikes, for speed, for the commitment aimed at victory every minute. Even when, sometimes, saving money is advantageous. This is called character. It is the character of the thoroughbred.

Now on the eve of the Dakar 2024 Joan Barreda changes everything. He moves on to Hero and the “atelier” of the Indian brand directed by the artist-manager who, in his time, launched his career into orbit. Less than 60 days to experience, and to let us experience, the strongest competitive adventure in Motorsport in a climate of completely new motives… yet already known.