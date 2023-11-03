It was thought that 2023 could be Joan Barreda’s last Dakar on a motorbike. A move to cars would have in a certain sense concluded an era, because if it is true that the Spanish driver has never managed to take home the Touareg trophy which is awarded to the winner of the toughest rally raid in the world, in his career he has However, he was able to impose himself in 27 stages. Number which places him in third place in the all time ranking, behind only two living legends such as Stephane Peterhansel and Cyril Despres.

In the end, however, “Bang Bang” decided to turn the page, but not to definitively close the chapter reserved for two wheels, despite blowing out 40 candles last August. In any case, we can talk about an epochal turning point, because after 10 years he will end his adventure with Honda to embark on a new challenge and defend the colors of Hero.

An estrangement that had already begun last year, when Joan was excluded from the official team and set up the Monster Energy JB Team on his own. Now, however, it is definitively over with the Japanese manufacturer and it must be said that the challenge undertaken with the Indian brand is intriguing, because the official team will be made up of highly skilled riders.

Alongside Barreda, in fact, there will be Joaquim Rodrigues, Ross Branch and Sebastian Buhler. And the potential of the bike is also growing, because in the last edition the Botswana rider was able to take home two stage wins.

Who knows, without the pressure of having to win at all costs, the Spaniard might not be able to at least secure the podium, given that so far he has never managed to do better than fifth place in the final Dakar classification…