Suara.com – The 10th and 12th Vice Presidents, Jusuf Kalla, stated that he could not support Presidential Candidate, Ganjar Pranowo and join the Ganjar-Mahfud National Winning Team (TPN). This was conveyed when his residence was visited by Ganjar and the TPN elite ranks on Sunday (19/11/2023).

Apart from Ganjar, JK admitted that he had not expressed support for any presidential candidate. This is because his position as Chair of the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) requires him to be neutral in the elections.

“Yes, I am the Chairman of PMI. PMI must be neutral, so it cannot become TPN,” said JK at his home, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Sunday (19/11/2023).

According to him, differences in political choices are a common thing. However, he reminded that there are limitations to certain positions such as PMI and state officials.

“That each of you has a political choice, please do so, but there are certain things that limit it,” he said.

On the same occasion, Ganjar admitted that he did not invite JK to join his ranks of supporters. He and the TPN leadership only came for the purpose of friendship.

“We didn’t invite him, we just had a friendly meeting. Mas Arsjad and Mr Hary Tanoe are my team, so they accompanied me. Mas Arsjad is a friend of Mr JK, a businessman. Moreover, Mr Hary Tanoe, they have known each other for a long time,” he concluded.

Previously, presidential candidate (Capres) Ganjar Pranowo visited the residence of the 10th and 12th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jusuf Kalla (JK) which is located on Jalan Brawijaya number 6, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Sunday (19/11/2023). Ganjar arrived at around 16.06 at JK’s private house.

Suara.com monitoring at the location, Ganjar, who arrived wearing black and white batik, came accompanied by the Chair of the National Winning Team (TPN) Ganjar-Mahfud, Arsjad Rasjid and the General Chair of the Perindo Party, Harry Tanoesoedibjo. As soon as they arrived in front of the terrace of the house, Ganjar’s group was immediately greeted by JK.

JK, who arrived wearing a long-sleeved gray batik, immediately greeted Ganjar. Both of them smiled at the waiting media crew.

“Mr JK,” said Ganjar greeting Jusuf Kalla.

“Mr Ganjar,” answered JK.

After that, Ganjar and his entourage were immediately invited to enter JK’s house.