Suara.com – The Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) grass received a lot of criticism when it held two Group C matches for the 2023 U-17 World Cup on Saturday, November 11. However, PSSI defended itself by using the name FIFA.

Deputy Chairperson II of PSSI, Ratu Tisha, emphasized that the quality of the grass of the four stadiums used for the 2023 U-17 World Cup, including JIS, is in accordance with FIFA standards.

Even though the appearance on the screen is not smooth, where some of the grass looks darker in color, making the pitch seem less smooth, Tisha emphasized that JIS, like other stadiums, has gone through a strict review process on a regular basis.

“If it is deemed unfit, the world’s highest football authority, FIFA, will prohibit its use for holding tournament matches,” said Ratu Tisha to a number of journalists in Bandung, Sunday (12/11/2023).

Tisha added that the grass on the four fields always undergoes regular review from the FIFA expert team starting from 14 days before the match to 3 days before the match.

Deputy Chairperson of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), Ratu Tisha when met at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS). (ANTARA/Chairul Rohman)

The four stadiums used for the U-17 World Cup include: Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Manahan Stadium (Solo), Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (Surabaya), and Si Jalak Harupat Stadium (Bandung).

The management of the participating teams also has the authority to inspect the pitches before the match, and the results of their review show that none of the main venue pitches for the U-17 World Cup have any problems.

“Regarding the field, we need to convey that all our fields have been approved by all parties. We actually received appreciation from FIFA and the management of the participating teams. They gave a good report for the stadium. “But are we satisfied, of course not, and we will continue to improve areas that can still be improved,” he said.

Nevertheless, PSSI will still carry out evaluations to showcase the best field quality and demonstrate Indonesia’s ability to organize world-class football events.

There was sharp criticism regarding the quality of the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) grass from many people when watching the matches held there on Saturday (11/11/2023) via live television broadcast or live streaming.

Tisha explained that JIS has a unique and special type of grass. Indonesia needs to bring in a lot of special equipment from Europe and Australia to be able to provide grass with the best grass placement process.

In fact, the JIS grass placement process is the newest method, namely using a roll, not the previous method, namely patching or tiling.

“This rolling method is also the newest and first method applied in the Indonesian field. “The time given is short, but this is the maximum effort, and we are grateful that all parties have given permission to hold the match, and it has been decided that all fields are suitable, including JIS,” he added.

Furthermore, Ratu Tisha hopes that all parties will focus on providing positive input so that the whole world can see Indonesia’s solidarity in organizing world events like the U-17 World Cup.

“Of course, we as the organizers will continue to make improvements. We hope that all parties focus on the excitement of the U-17 FIFA World Cup. “At JIS, we saw that Iran was able to comeback against Brazil, and England was able to score 10 spectacular goals,” said Tisha, according to Antara.