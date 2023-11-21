Shortly before December and the Christmas holidays begin. It has been announced that Jim Carrey could return to give life to the Grinch, the beloved and famous Christmas antihero, 23 years after being the protagonist of one of the most successful Christmas-themed films that, despite the passage of time , remains one of the public’s favorites.

The news gained special importance, since in April of last year, the actor assured that would retire from acting after the premiere of his latest film in theaters; “Sonic 2, the movie”.

42 years agoCarrey made his debut in the world of cinema with the film “Rubberface” in 1981, giving life to a secondary role that, although it did not immediately make him famous, helped him to be chosen to participate in other films, until in the nineties he obtained the lead role in several films that catapulted his career and He was classified as one of the most important comedians of contemporary Hollywoodbeing associated on several occasions with actors of the caliber of Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller.

After his performance in “Ace Ventura: A Different Detective”, “The Mask”, “A Couple of Idiots”, “Liar, Liar” and “The Truman Show”, films that, for the most part, received excellent comments from criticism, and those who did not, managed big box office profits. Director Ron Howard He suggested that she dress in the green fur of the “Grich”, challenge that the actor accepted, since he knew that it would be quite a challenge, especially because of the effort that would be required to be characterized as the Christmas villain every day.

In fact, after agreeing to work for Howard, the comedian once tried to quitexactly on the first day of filming, this since, in order to be characterized as the Grinch, It took eight hours to prepare.in which he was made up and underwent the placement of a prosthesis.

According to the anecdote that the production shared at the time, after an exhausting day of filming, Carrey showed up at the director’s trailer upset and told him of his intention to resign, because of how unbearable the characterization process became, as well as the exasperation that took over the actor while filming inside his character’s suit, but Ron convinced him to continue giving life to the character. Pre-production was arduous and extensive, as it lasted 100 days of filming, which is equivalent to a total of 800 hours in which he was characterized, but all this effort was worth it, when “The Grinch” became the second highest grossing filmjust below “My poor angel“, and she was not ousted from this honor until 18 years later, when her animated versiondubbed by Benedict Cumberbatch and Eugenio Derbez for English-speaking and Latin audiences, respectively.

“Daily mail” revived the news that the media revealed a few months ago “Giant freakin robot“, which mentioned that a reliable source contacted the site to talk about the return of “The Grinch” with a sequelwhich will retell the adventures of the green antihero 23 years later, which would presumably have Jim’s participation, which would give a new twist to his career, since a little over a year ago, he said that he was ready to get away from the cinematic world, because he felt he had already proven enough and knew it was time to say goodbye.

Carrey and his relationship with the sequels

Despite everything, there is a lot of skepticism around this version, since in 2017, the 61-year-old actor told “Cinemablend” what I was not a fan of the aftermath and participating in it, since many times they were films made for commercial purposes, which almost never pleased the public, since they were inauthentic and became an imitation of what was achieved in the first part. “When there’s 10 years between you and the last time you did it, you suddenly think, ‘How did I do that again?’…so you’re imitating your original inspiration,” he noted. “At least the two (sequels) I’ve done were characters I enjoyed doing, but at the time I found myself almost repeating myself like a parrot,” he accepted. At that time, Carrey had only acted in the sequel to the films “Ace Adventures” and “A Couple of Idiots”, and in 2022, he participated in another sequel: “Sonic 2”, where he lent his voice. for the character of Dr. Eggman.

FA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions