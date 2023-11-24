Universal Pictures

Will we see The Grinch 2 soon? Will it come to exist? Jim Carrey talks about the rumors of this possible Christmas sequel.

Jim Carrey has responded to The Grinch 2 rumors. Jim Carrey has denied rumors about his return in a possible sequel to the reclusive thief of Christmas movies. Through a statement from his representatives, the idea of ​​his participation in the second installment of this Christmas comedy film is dismissed, describing these reports as false. “It is not true that Jim is going to reprise his Christmas villain role in a sequel to the famous franchise,” they warned.

These comments about The Grinch 2 come at a time when the actor seems to be moving away from acting. Jim Carrey has suggested a possible retirement after his role in Sonic 2: The Movie (2022). The renowned and prestigious actor expressed to Access Hollywood his intention to withdraw from it, unless a script arrived that convinced him.

The actor has already anticipated his acting retirement

“I’m retiring,” Jim Carrey said. “Yes probably. I’m pretty serious about it. Depends. If the angels bring some kind of script written in gold ink that tells me it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might just keep going. But I’m taking a break.” Could that be the script for The Grinch 2? Most likely, that’s not the case…

The actor emphasized his appreciation for a quieter life, expressing his interest in pursuing his passion for art and spirituality rather than continuing in front of the cameras. It doesn’t look like Jim Carrey will star in The Grinch 2 anytime soon. “I like my quiet life, I like to paint on canvas and I love my spiritual life,” said the actor. “And I think, and this is something you may never hear another famous person say as long as I live, that I’ve done enough. I have done enough. “I am happy with my career.”

