Jewish woman stabbed at home in Lyon. A swastika was engraved on the door

A Jewish woman was stabbed this afternoon at home in Lyon, central France. A swastika was found on the door of the house but, specifies a police source, at the moment it is not possible to establish when it was recorded.

According to the testimony of the woman, whose life is not in danger, a man rang the doorbell and when the thirty-year-old opened it he hit her twice with the knife in the abdomen. Dressed in black and with his face covered, the attacker fled.

