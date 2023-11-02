loading…

Firefighters inspect the charred interior of a ceremonial hall after an arson attack at a Jewish cemetery in Vienna, Austria, November 1, 2023. Photo/X/@DeutschOskar

ANOTHER – A Jewish cemetery in the Austrian capital, Vienna, was burned and desecrated with swastikas by an unknown person.

This news was revealed by a Jewish religious leader in the city. This attack follows a rise in anti-Semitic incidents across Europe.

The leader of the Jewish community in Vienna, Oskar Deutsch, reported the vandalism and arson via a social media post on Wednesday (1/11/2023).

During the night a fire was set on the Jewish part of the central cemetery (IV Gate). The anteroom of the ceremonial hall burned out. Swastikas were sprayed on exterior walls. No people were injured. The fire department and police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/LLvCrrXIge — Oskar Deutsch (@DeutschOskar) November 1, 2023

He said the downtown cemetery area was badly damaged. “At night, a fire broke out in the central part of the Jewish cemetery,” he said.

“The front room of the ceremony hall caught fire. Swastikas were spray-painted on the exterior walls. No one was injured. The fire department and police are investigating it,” he explained.

Deutsch shared photos of the aftermath, showing firefighters inspecting the charred and smoke-filled ceremony hall.

What appears to be a crude swastika can also be seen scrawled in neon paint on an exterior wall.

A local fire brigade spokesman, Gerald Schimpf, told the Austrian Press Agency that the fire apparently broke out on Tuesday evening, but had mostly extinguished itself by the time firefighters arrived the following morning.

Vienna State Police later confirmed the incident was being “investigated intensively” by the Austrian Office for the Protection of the Constitution.