The journalist and writer Jesús Silva-Herzog Márquez presented his recent book “Andar y Ver” at the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), a third notebook that covers his columns published in a period from 2011 to 2023, where he once again demonstrates He is not only one of the most accurate political analysts in Mexico, but also an important essayist.

“This book is a recent compilation of the articles that I have been writing over several years on very diverse topics of literature, music, architecture and painting, They are all short notes where curiosity is expressed on the most diverse cultural creations. And well, in this book there are a series of texts about poets, painters, actors, television series, music, etc. “

He highlights that all the texts that are in the book found the form in which they were published in the newspaper, “in that sense, the work of The edition was very punctual, but it did not change the meaning of those texts.. What there was was a process where I discarded some notes that I thought were no longer very valid.”

Although he is a prominent political analyst, writing about cultural expressions is a “very stimulating and refreshing” space for him. “We could to say that my fundamental work is more in the orbit of political criticism and academic reflection on political theory, and these texts are radically separated by that impulse not to understand power, but to understand the joy found in the most diverse cultural creations.”

For him as a writer and journalist, these texts are a way of finding another tone to life, “not with this more vehement, passionate and sometimes simplistic vision of the antagonism of politics, because in this area of ​​culture what one finds are spaces of joy.” In this volume the reader will find texts about Anne Carson’s collage poems, the violent fragility of Tony Soprano, the immersive art of Marina Abramović, the anthropology of Anthony Bourdain, the poetry of George Steiner’s thought and the creativity of the Spanish star Rosalía.

By the way, he responds that the singer seems like an extraordinary artist, “she amazed me from the first time I heard her, she seemed like one of the most beautiful voices I have heard in a long time and who also has an extraordinary creative force with the ability to reinvent himself.” Thus, this book is rich in reflections on the different artistic expressions that draw the author’s attention.

Synopsis

This book is a collection of exercises in admiration, invitations to visit places of wonder. With precise and transparent prose, Jesús Silva-Herzog Márquez writes about works and artists that have touched him, that have allowed him to make the world wider and more habitable. Poetry, visual arts, architecture, music, philosophy, botany, cinema and television: everything is the target of his vital curiosity.

Who is Jesús Silva-Herzog Márquez?

Jesús Silva-Herzog Márquez (Mexico City, 1965) is a professor at the Tecnológico de Monterrey and author of a weekly column of political criticism published by a national newspaper. He has published “The Idiocy of the Perfect” (2006) and a couple of notebooks of observations and discoveries.

