The city of Bethlehem, West Bank, where Jesus Christ was born, removed all Christmas decorations to honor the Hamas martyrs and the people of Gaza, Palestine, who were killed by Israeli bombardment. Photo/REUTERS

BETHLEHEM – The West Bank city of Bethlehem, famous as the birthplace of Jesus Christ, announced that it would remove all decorations from its annual Christmas celebrations. The city government is saddened by the Palestinian people in Gaza being cruelly massacred by Israel.

“Bethlehem City officials announced the removal of Christmas decorations installed several years ago in city neighborhoods and the removal of all celebrations in honor of (Hamas) martyrs and solidarity with our people in Gaza,” the Bethlehem City government wrote on Facebook.

The West Bank is a Palestinian territory that is still occupied by Zionist Israel.

The Bethlehem City Government explained to the Telegraph the reasons for canceling Christmas celebrations.

“The reason is the general situation in Palestine; people don’t really like any celebrations, they are sad, angry and annoyed; our people in Gaza are being massacred and murdered in cold blood,” he said, as reported on Friday (17/11/2023) .

“Therefore, it is completely inappropriate to hold such celebrations when there is a massacre in Gaza and attacks in the West Bank,” added the Bethlehem City government.

“This year the situation in Bethlehem is unprecedented and the mood and atmosphere is very sad, and that is what the world should look at, and realize that this is not a normal situation,” he continued.

“Bethlehem must convey a message of condolence and mourning.”

Even though Christmas celebrations were cancelled, according to the LBC report, prayers and religious ceremonies were still allowed to take place.

