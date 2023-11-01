The curtain falls on the two days of testing in Jerez de la Frontera, which gave us a small taste of what the 2024 Superbike will be. The leaden sky in the morning gave way to the sun in the afternoon, allowing all the riders to get out on the track and working on the new features, as well as adapting to the new bikes for the “rookies”. Closing Day 2 with the best time was once again Remy Gardner, who clocked a 1’38″448 and climbed to the top of the time charts, dominating the two days of testing.

The first surprise of the day is a rookie: we are talking about Nicolò Bulega, on his second day astride the Aruba team’s Panigale V4R. The reigning Supersport champion put himself to the test again today by familiarizing himself with the Superbike and concluded Day 2 in second position, just 278 thousandths behind the leader. A good start for the rookie, who together with Gardner was the only one to drop below the 39 mark and also finished ahead of Jonathan Rea.

Great debut for the Northern Irishman on the Yamaha: the Rea-R1 combination was one of the most anticipated and, apparently, it did not disappoint expectations. Starting off strong straight away, the six-time world champion put this first contact with the Iwata manufacturer’s bike to rest by signing the third time. 731 thousandths separate him from the top, but with 68 laps under his belt he can be satisfied with this first approach.

Fourth time for Alex Lowes, on track after the bad accident on Sunday in the Superpole Race. Despite injuries to his eyelids, the Briton took to the track on both days, now that he is in some way leading the Kawasaki project. In fact, his new teammate Axel Bassani continues to have some difficulty adapting to the ZX-10RR. The Venetian driver, also among the big names making his debut in the Jerez tests, did not go beyond the 12th time today, gaining almost 3 seconds from the Australian from the GRT team.

Big steps forward for the real protagonist of these tests, Andrea Iannone. The Goeleven team driver set the fifth fastest time at the end of the second day of testing and completed the highest number of laps. A good 69 for the Abruzzo native, who is back in the saddle after a four-year hiatus and is now learning about Superbike. With the Ducati Panigale V4R, Iannone gained eight tenths from the top, not a huge gap if you consider that we are making his debut in the category.

Same number of laps also for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who has been with the Motocorsa team since 2024. The man from Romagna is still driving a four-cylinder Ducati, but with the independent team with which he set the sixth fastest time, ahead of the reigning world champion. “Only” seventh was Alvaro Bautista, who took Day 2 of the Jerez tests calmly and stopped the clock 1.5 seconds behind the day’s leader Gardner. The Spaniard worked a lot on his weight, starting to adapt to the new minimum weight rule. The two-time world champion tried many solutions to balance with the 7kg more required by the 2024 regulations. Behind him we find Bradley Ray, eighth on his second day with the Yamaha GMT94 team.

Dominique Aegerter was delayed, paying 1.6 seconds behind his teammate and dominator of the tests. The Swiss from the GRT team is ninth, while Scot Redding closes the top 10 with the BMW from the Bonovo team. Garrett Gerloff is 11th with a scare: in the afternoon he suffered a fall, fortunately without consequences. The aforementioned Bassani was 12th, while Tarran MacKenzie closed the group in 13th position.

Some MotoGP testers were also on the track today: Lorenzo Savadori led the group with the Aprilia, followed by Stefan Bradl, on the track with the Honda, and Michele Pirro with the Ducati. Day of testing also for Supersport: Adrian Huertas also rode today with the Ducati of the Aruba SSP team, competing with Valentin Debise, the only rider in the middle class together with the Spaniard.